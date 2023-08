Ruiz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Ruiz's absence from the lineup doesn't appear to be anything more than a rest day, considering that he made three starts (two at catcher, one at designated hitter) during the Nationals' series sweep of the Reds over the weekend. Riley Adams will step in for Ruiz behind the dish Monday.