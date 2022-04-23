site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Resting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Ruiz is not in the lineup in Saturday's game against the Giants.
Ruiz will get a breather with the Nationals playing an early-afternoon affair Saturday. Riley Adams will get the nod behind the plate in Ruiz's place.
