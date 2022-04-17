Ruiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
He'll be getting some routine maintenance for the series finale on the heels of three consecutive starts over which he went 2-for-15 with a pair of RBI. Riley Adams will enter the lineup as the Nationals' catcher Sunday.
