Ruiz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

The Nationals and Athletics are wrapping up their series with a day game, so Ruiz will get a breather after starting the past two nights. Ruiz is entrenched as Washington's No. 1 backstop, but he could still receive more rest days down the stretch with the Nationals having added a third catcher in Tres Barrera to the roster as one of their September call-ups.