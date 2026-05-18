Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Resting up Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ruiz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.
After starting behind the dish in the Nationals' final two games of the weekend, Ruiz will get a break while Washington opens a four-game set versus New York. Drew Millas will handle the catching duties Monday.
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