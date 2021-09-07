site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Sits again Tuesday
Ruiz (knee) remains on the bench for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Pete Kerzel of MASNSports.com reports.
Ruiz fouled a ball off his knee Saturday against the Mets and hasn't appeared in a game since then. Riley Adams will catch Paolo Espino this time around.
