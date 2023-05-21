site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Sitting against Tigers
Ruiz is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's tilt against the Tigers, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Ruiz will get a day of rest with Riley Adams hitting ninth and starting behind the plate. In the month of May, Ruiz has hit .167/.227/.317 with a pair of homers and eight RBI over 60 at-bats.
