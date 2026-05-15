Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Sitting out second straight
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ruiz is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Orioles.
Ruiz still leads the Nationals with 23 starts at catcher this season, but Drew Millas has almost pulled even with him in what will be his 22nd start behind the dish Friday. It's the second start in a row for Millas.
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