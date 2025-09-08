Ruiz has been pulled off his rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg due to mild headaches and will rejoin the Nationals in Miami to reenter concussion protocol, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Ruiz's return from the 7-day injured list had seemed imminent, but his status is now unclear following a recurrence of concussion symptoms. Riley Adams will continue handling the primary catcher duties while Ruiz is shelved, with Jorge Alfaro backing Adams up.