Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Still having concussion symptoms
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ruiz has been pulled off his rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg due to mild headaches and will rejoin the Nationals in Miami to reenter concussion protocol, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Ruiz's return from the 7-day injured list had seemed imminent, but his status is now unclear following a recurrence of concussion symptoms. Riley Adams will continue handling the primary catcher duties while Ruiz is shelved, with Jorge Alfaro backing Adams up.
