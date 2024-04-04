Ruiz is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Pirates.
He will give way to Riley Adams behind the plate in the series finale. Ruiz will sometimes serve as the Nationals' designated hitter on days he doesn't catch, but it looks like he'll receive a full day off Thursday.
