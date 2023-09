Ruiz went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and one run scored in an 8-5 loss to Atlanta in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Ruiz went 6-for-40 (.150) over his previous 10 games before Sunday. The catcher has been noticeably better in the second half of the campaign, batting .284 since the All-Star break after hitting just .226 in the first half. He's at a .251/.301/.397 slash line with 17 home runs, 62 RBI, 50 runs scored and one stolen base through 539 plate appearances overall.