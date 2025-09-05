default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ruiz (concussion) will remain on his rehab assignment through the weekend, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reported Friday.

Ruiz is working his way back from a concussion he sustained in early July and is nearing reinstatement from the IL. The catcher is slated to catch seven innings Friday, DH on Saturday and then catch a full nine innings Sunday. Given his progression, it wouldn't be surprising to see Ruiz back with the Nationals early next week.

More News