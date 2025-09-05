Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Won't return this weekend
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ruiz (concussion) will remain on his rehab assignment through the weekend, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reported Friday.
Ruiz is working his way back from a concussion he sustained in early July and is nearing reinstatement from the IL. The catcher is slated to catch seven innings Friday, DH on Saturday and then catch a full nine innings Sunday. Given his progression, it wouldn't be surprising to see Ruiz back with the Nationals early next week.
