Ruiz remains in concussion protocol but is continuing to take part in baseball activities, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

While the fact that Ruiz hasn't been shut down from activity is encouraging, the Nationals haven't provided much information regarding the extent of his workouts, nor has the team provided any indication of how close he might be to exiting concussion protocol. Since Ruiz landed on the injured list July 8, the Nationals have turned to Riley Adams as their primary option at catcher.