Nationals' KJ Harrison: Sent to Nationals
The Brewers traded Harrison and Gilbert Lara to the Nationals on Friday in exchange for Gio Gonzalez, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Harrison, a 2017 third-round pick, hit .228/.298/.384 across 115 games with Low-A Wisconsin before being traded. The 22-year-old split time between catcher and designated hitter, starting 26 games behind the dish and 37 at DH.
