Valera signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Nationals on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Valera split time between the High-A and Double-A levels in the Dodgers' farm system last season, highlighted by a .288/.361/.472 slash line over 355 plate appearances with Double-A Tulsa. Valera will most likely begin next year with Washington's Double-A or Triple-A affiliate, but if he can maintain his quality of play from a season ago, the 23-year-old infielder could find himself in the big leagues within a year or two.