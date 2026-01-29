The Nationals designated Gasper for assignment Thursday.

The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster for Richard Lovelady, who was claimed off waivers. Gasper was also a waiver claim of the Nationals just last week and could be on the move to another organization. He's a career .133/.250/.195 hitter over 58 career games in the majors but will have appeal due to his ability to play catcher, first base, second base and left field.