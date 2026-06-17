Nationals' Nasim Nunez: Rips two triples in win

Nunez went 2-for-2 with two walks, two triples, three runs scored, and RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Royals.

The speedy infielder is up to 26 steals on the year and remains one behind Tuesday's opponent, Bobby Witt, for the major-league lead. Nunez's two triples in the same game also tied a franchise record, with Daylen Lile having most recently tied the mark in September of last season. Nunez has stepped up his production at the plate in June, slashing .353/.421/.500 over 39 plate appearances with four steals, seven RBI and eight runs in 12 contests.