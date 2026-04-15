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Nunez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Jorbit Vivas will fill in at second base for Nunez, who will head to the bench after a stretch of four consecutive starts. Nunez is batting just .212 with one extra-base hit over 58 plate appearances, but he's provided value for fantasy managers who have rostered him primarily for his speed (seven steals in eight attempts).

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