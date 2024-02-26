Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Senzel won't be available for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets due to an illness, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Senzel had apparently been in line to start Monday, but since the illness kept him from getting to the ballpark, the Nationals will turn to prospect Brady House to pick up a start at third base. Assuming he's able to quickly move past the illness, Senzel should have plenty of time in spring training to get in competitive at-bats as he prepares himself for an everyday role at third base to begin his first season with the Nationals.