Senzel is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Senzel started each of the Nationals' last six contests, so he looks to be getting some maintenance as Washington and Detroit wrap up their series with a day game after a night game. Ildemaro Vargas will fill in at third base for Senzel, who has gotten off to a nice start to June with a .265/.375/.471 slash line through his first 10 games of the month.