Senzel went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run, three total RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over Atlanta.

Senzel extended the Nationals' lead to 4-0 with an RBI double in the fourth inning, his second two-bagger of the day, before blasting a two-run homer off Dylan Lee in the sixth. It's the first three-hit game of the year for Senzel, who'd gone 0-for-10 in his previous three contests. The 28-year-old Senzel is now slashing a solid .243/.352/.441 with six homers, 16 RBI and 18 runs scored across 43 games while holding down the regular third-base job in Washington.