The Nationals designated Senzel for assignment Saturday.

The move corresponds with the Nationals recalling Trey Lipscomb from Triple-A Rochester. Senzel has struggled from the plate, and over his last 20 games he's slashed .147/.1833/.206 with one home run, two RBI and a 22.5 strikeout rate across 68 at-bats. Should he clear waivers and opt for free agency, the 29-year-old should be able to latch onto a team looking for veteran infield depth.