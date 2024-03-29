Nationals manager Dave Martinez said that Senzel is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks after fracturing his right thumb in during batting practice prior to Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Reds, the Associated Press reports.

Senzel was slated to start at third base and bat eighth in the season opener, but he was scratched from the lineup after suffering the injury when his throwing hand was struck by an errant groundball when one of his teammates was taking BP. Ildemaro Vargas drew the start at third base Thursday, but Vargas could end up moving back into a utility role while the Nationals give a longer look at prospect Trey Lipscomb at the hot corner during Senzel's upcoming absence. Andrew Golden of The Washington Post notes that Lipscomb is set to receive a call-up from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Saturday's game in Cincinnati, with Senzel presumably going on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.