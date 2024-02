Senzel (illness) is back in the lineup for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

An illness kept Senzel off the field earlier in the week, but he's now ready to resume his preparations for the start of the 2024 season. Senzel has logged just one official at-bat so far this spring. The 28-year-old is expected to serve as Washington's everyday third baseman, health permitting.