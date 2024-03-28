Senzel was scratched from the Nationals' lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Senzel reportedly injured a finger while fielding grounders ahead of Thursday's contest, though it remains unclear how serious his injury is. In the meantime, Ildemaro Vargas will fill in at third base and bat eighth.
