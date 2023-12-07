Senzel signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Nationals on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

He'll have the opportunity to earn an additional $1 million in incentives and will still be under team control in 2025. Senzel was non-tendered by the Reds last month after they decided they were unwilling to pay him a raise in arbitration. The former top prospect hasn't had even a .700 OPS since his rookie season and has dealt with numerous injuries. However, Senzel should at least have a short-side platoon role after slashing .348/.389/.619 against left-handers in 2023.