Senzel (illness) is in the lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Senzel appeared set to return to spring action Wednesday before the team ultimately scratched him from the lineup. He is once again penciled into the batting order, so it appears he's ready to resume his preparations for the upcoming season. The 2016 second overall pick is looking to revitalize his career after fizzling out with Cincinnati.