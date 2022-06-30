Espino allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four across 4.1 innings Wednesday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

Espino allowed three of his four earned runs on the long ball, as he was taken deep by Bryan Reynolds and Daniel Vogelbach. He was otherwise fairly effective in keeping the Pirates' bats in check by recording six flyball outs. Espino has made four consecutive starts after beginning the season as a reliever. He's allowed eight earned runs across 18.1 innings in that span but has also served up four long balls.