Espino is listed as the Nationals' starting pitcher for Wednesday's home game against the Pirates.

Unsurprisingly, Espino will make his fourth straight turn through the rotation after he worked a season-high 5.1 innings while giving up just one run his last time out Friday versus the Rangers. Through his first three starts, Espino has gone 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 14 frames.