The Nationals claimed Schultz off waivers from the Blue Jays on Friday.

Schultz reached the majors with the Jays in 2025 for the first time, finishing with a 4.38 ERA and 28:8 K:BB over 24.2 innings of work. The 28-year-old has past starting experience but has worked mostly as a reliever the last two years. Schultz will compete for a spot in the Nationals' bullpen.

