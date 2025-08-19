Nationals' Robert Hassell: Absent from lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hassell is not in the lineup for Tuesday's tilt against the Mets.
Hassell had started four of the previous six contests in center field, but he'll begin Tuesday's series opener on the bench. Jacob Young will be tasked with center-field duties for the Nationals.
More News
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Gaining foothold in lineup•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Smacks first major-league homer•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Drives in two in return to majors•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Promoted Friday•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Likely headed back to majors•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Returning to Triple-A•