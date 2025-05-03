Hassell went 4-for-5 with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI for Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

The 23-year-old outfielder limped into May with a .240/.296/.280 slash line, but Hassell has erupted for eight hits in the first two games of the month to add over 150 points to his OPS. Power might never be a consistent part of his game -- Friday's long balls were his first of 2025 -- but he's 7-for-8 on steal attempts through 29 games this season. If an injury opens up a spot in the Nationals' outfield, Hassell is positioning himself to get the first chance at filling it.