Manager Dave Martinez revealed Saturday that Hassell is day-to-day with groin tightness, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Hassell left Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals and did not return. The 22-year-old struggled in Double-A last season but is slashing .357/.412/.786 with three home runs and six RBI over 14 at-bats in spring training.