Hassell went 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

He also struck out in his third plate appearance, and his hit tool remains the biggest concern for Hassell, but per Jessica Camerato of MLB.com, the 22-year-old outfielder indicated after the game that he feels fully recovered from a broken hamate bone he suffered in the 2022 Arizona Fall League. "I'm definitely clear of it now," Hassell said. "[The hand] was hurting me for a while. [I] didn't realize that really until coming in this year with how good I felt." Hassell has seen his status plummet after his rough performance last season, but he was viewed as a elite prospect prior to being included in the package the Padres sent to the Nationals in the Juan Soto trade in August 2022. He'll need to rebound in a big way if he wants to be seen as a key part of Washington's future outfield, with Dylan Crews and James Wood now firmly ahead of him on the path to the majors.