The Nationals are expected to recall Hassell from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

After a slow start to the Triple-A season, Hassell has caught fire to the tune of a .339/.381/.559 slash line with four homers, 14 RBI, eight runs and two steals in 63 plate appearances since the start of May. With Jacob Young (shoulder) and Dylan Crews (back) both dealing with injuries, Hassell will receive his first call-up to the big leagues to provide the Nationals' outfield corps with a healthy body. The 23-year-old is capable of playing all three outfield positions, though he's worked almost exclusively as a center fielder this season.