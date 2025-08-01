Hassell was scratched from the lineup with Triple-A Rochester on Thursday and figured to be promoted to the majors Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals have a hole in the outfield with Alex Call having been shipped to the Dodgers at the trade deadline, and Hassell appears to be in line to fill it. The 23-year-old struggled in his first taste of the majors earlier this season, but since returning to Rochester in mid-June he's been on a tear, slashing .336/.435/.519 over 33 games with six homers, seven steals and a 23:23 BB:K. Hassell figures to handle starting duties in right field until Dylan Crews (oblique) returns from the IL.