The Nationals optioned Hassell to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Hassell has had a great Grapefruit League showing, batting .370 with one home run and two stolen bases. However, the 23-year-old has failed to put up even a .650 OPS each of the last two seasons in the minors, so he needs further refinement.
