The Nationals recalled Hassell from Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

The 23-year-old will join Washington for his second stint in the majors after Alex Call was traded to the Dodgers on Thursday. Hassell had a .497 OPS over 79 plate appearances during his first taste of the big leagues, but he now appears set to take over as the Nationals' starting right fielder, at least until Dylan Crews (oblique) returns from the IL.