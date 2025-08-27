default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hassell is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Hassell had been included in Washington's lineup in each of the last five games, but the left-handed-hitting rookie will head to the bench for the series finale in New York while the Yankees send southpaw Max Fried to the bump. Jacob Young will cover center field in Hassell's stead.

More News