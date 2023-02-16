Hassell is fully recovered from surgery to remove the hamate bone from his right wrist, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Hassell broke his hamate bone while playing in the Arizona Fall League in October and he was not invited to the major-league side of Nationals camp so that he could ease back into workouts at his own pace. The 21-year-old top outfield prospect is expected to open the 2023 season at Double-A Harrisburg. He could feasibly make his MLB debut in the second half.