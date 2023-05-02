Hassell (wrist) joined up Tuesday with Double-A Harrisburg, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
Hassell played in 14 games with Single-A Fredericksburg while completing his recovery from a wrist injury that first popped up in early March. The 21-year-old outfielder entered the 2023 campaign as a consensus top-100 prospect after posting a .763 OPS with 11 home runs and 24 stolen bases in 112 games last season between High-A and Double-A.
