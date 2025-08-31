Nationals' Robert Hassell: Resting against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hassell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
The left-handed-hitting Hassell will hit the bench for the series finale while the Nationals face off against Rays lefty Ian Seymour. Jacob Young will fill in for Hassell in center field and will bat ninth.
More News
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Receiving afternoon off•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Absent from lineup•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Gaining foothold in lineup•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Smacks first major-league homer•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Drives in two in return to majors•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Promoted Friday•