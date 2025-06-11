Nationals' Robert Hassell: Sitting versus southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hassell is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Mets.
The Mets are sending lefty David Peterson to the hill, marking the second straight time the left-handed-hitting Hassell is absent from the lineup against a southpaw. Hassell had started against lefties each of the first five times the Nationals faced a lefty following his promotion from Triple-A Rochester on May 21, but Washington has less of a need for him to face same-handed pitching following the recent return of Jacob Young from the injured list.
More News
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: On bench against lefty opener•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Drives in three in Arizona•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Belts first big-league homer•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Two hits, steal in debut•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Recalled to big leagues•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Getting call to Washington•