Hassell went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Saturday's 8-2 loss to Milwaukee.

In a game that saw the Nationals limited to two hits (a season low), Hassell made his hit count in the third inning, when he took Brandon Woodruff deep to right field for a two-run homer. It was the first major-league homer of Hassell's career, and the 23-year-old has a .547 OPS with one steal and 10 RBI across 81 plate appearances this season. He should see regular playing time in the outfield for as long as Dylan Crews (oblique) is sidelined.