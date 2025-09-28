Nationals' Robert Hassell: Taking seat against RHP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hassell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Though he had started in both of the Nationals' previous two matchups with right-handed pitchers, the left-handed-hitting Hassell will sit against White Sox righty Shane Smith in the season finale. Jacob Young will get the nod in center field in Hassell's stead.
