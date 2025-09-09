Nationals' Robert Hassell: Taking seat Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hassell is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Hassell started the previous two contests but has a .211/.250/.421 slash line through seven games in September and will head to the bench Tuesday. Jacob Young is starting in center field and batting ninth against Miami righty Adam Mazur.
