Zimmerman has not collected a hit since June 29, going 0-for-14 over his last eight appearances to drop his slash line on the year to .242/.270/.464.

He's only started two games during that stretch as Josh Bell has slashed .341/.413/.488 over the same period, but Zimmerman isn't doing much right now to force his way into additional playing time. The veteran first baseman still offers a power threat off the bench with nine homers and 24 RBI, but barring occasional starts against left-handed pitching and in American League parks when the DH is available, Zimmerman isn't likely to see a lot of work in the second half.