The Nationals acquired Brown and left-hander Jake Eder from the Angels on Wednesday in exchange for right-hander Luis Garcia and left-hander Andrew Chafin.

Brown, a 23-year-old first baseman, has slashed .242/.347/.355 with five home runs and two stolen bases over 366 plate appearances with Double-A Rocket City this season. He'll likely stick at the Double-A level with his new organization and report to the Nationals' affiliate in Harrisburg. Given his lack of a standout tool and limited defensive utility, Brown doesn't profile as a noteworthy prospect for fantasy purposes.