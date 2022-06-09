Rainey (1-2) blew his third save of the season and took the loss Wednesday as the Nationals fell 2-1 to the Marlins in 10 innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits while recording only one out.

All the scoring occurred in the 10th, as the Nats grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the frame before Rainey let it slip away. The loss wasn't entirely on him, however, as the tying run scored after video review when Keibert Ruiz was ruled to have blocked the plate and not allowed a clear lane for Jazz Chisholm. Nonetheless, Rainey is now a mediocre 7-for-10 in converting save chances this season to go along with a 3.06 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB through 17.2 innings.