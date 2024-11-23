Rainey was non-tendered by the Nationals on Friday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Rainey completed his first full campaign since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2024. He understandably showed rust early on, but he managed a 2.88 ERA with a 22:11 K:BB across 25 innings in post All-Star break action. That makes Friday's move mildly surprising, though he should have the chance to latch onto another big-league roster.